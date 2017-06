FLoyd Mayweather and Conor McGregorare actually going to meet in a boxing match on August 26th. The fact that this is really happening defies all odds. Conor McGregor will have to defy odds for a second time if he’s going to beat Mayweather. Spoiler alert: He’s not.

Mayweather will open as a hefty favorite and McGregor a big underdog. Numbers are different all over the place and the money is already coming in on McGregor because people love losing money playing the lottery.