Jared Goff Has Put On an Astounding 5-to-8 Pounds Since Last Season

Eddie Lacy’s weight watch has become an annual tradition of the NFL preseason, but there are also plenty of stories about the weight lost or gained by many football players as training camp approaches. Take a knee and listen to this story of the gains made by Rams second-year quarterback Jared Goff. Via Pro Football Talk:

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is carrying a little more weight on his frame this year.

That’s good. You need a good solid quarterback. Not some stick-figure college boy. Wonder how much pure muscle he’s put on since 0-win 7-loss rookie season.

Goff said Tuesday that he’s now up to 220 pounds.

OK. That sounds about right for an NFL quarterback. What was he last season?

He was listed at 215 pounds in the Rams’ media guide last year.

He put on 5 pounds? That’s worth 390 words? ESPN also has a story about Goff’s weight gain, saying that he’s up “about 10 pounds” since his rookie season. The ESPN story has Goff at 223 right now.

He was listed at 215 on the NFL’s own website before he was drafted. Goff was listed at 205 on Cal’s website and was 195 on MaxPreps back in 2013. So no matter how you spread it out, he’s gained 25 pounds in 4 years. What an incredible story of a person in his early 20’s growing fairly naturally completely separate from the fact that he’s a professional football player. I’m sure this will result in great success this season.