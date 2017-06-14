LaVar Ball Autographed Trading Cards Available For $59.95 For Some Reason

LaVar Ball autographed 200 trading cards which you can buy for $59.95 a piece. This will easily offset the millions his son left on the table when he decided to make his own shoe. Each card will feature one of his dumb claims and will be available for purchase on Ebay according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. That’s right – decades after people stopped caring about trading cards you can purchase a picture of a non-athlete for more than you paid for an entire box of cards back in the 80’s. What a time to be alive. Here’s the guy producing the cards via ESPN:

“The fact is that LaVar Ball is a significant pop culture icon,” Gray said. “My job is to create a collectible element for personalities like him. We’ll now see if the market is real, not based on what people will pay to first buy them, but what they will resell them for.”

If you, or someone you love, knows anyone associated in anyway with the LaVar Ball autographed trading card secondary market, please cut them out of your life forever. Same goes for anyone wearing this t-shirt.