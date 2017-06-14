Mayweather-McGregor is Actually Happening, And It's Going to Be a Boring Lopsided Slaughter

Yes, the long-discussed Conor McGregor/FLoyd Mayweather fight is actually happening. Yahoo!’s Kevin Iole says the fight is finalized and will take place on August 26 in Las Vegas. While some will be excited by this development, I truly can’t understand the appeal of this so-called “mega-fight.” It will be nothing more than a high-gloss farce.

The @FloydMayweather @NotoriousMMA fight is DONE and finalized. It will be held Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. https://t.co/ZCIwr7Ewce — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 14, 2017

We’re talking about a boxing match between one of the greatest pugilists to ever strap on gloves, and a guy who has never boxed. If this was kickboxing or a mixed martial arts fight, I’d be all in on it. McGregor trying to beat one of boxing’s all-time greats, is like me (a guy with high school baseball experience) trying to hit a home run off Aroldis Chapman. Would you plop down pay-per-view money to watch that? Unless Chapman was getting paid to throw at my head, I sincerely doubt it.

The 28-year-old McGregor is the UFC’s most valuable commodity, so I truly don’t understand why the organization is willing to let him do this. He’s been a two-division world champion and is the current UFC lightweight champ. He’s entertaining as hell and has racked up a 21-3 record with 18 victories by knockout and one by submission. No one promotes an MMA fight like him either. This is a complete waste of his value to the company.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

(For some reason, that’s Floyd Sr. in the above picture, which is either a really funny mistake by McGregor or a great joke.)

Yes, Mayweather recently turned 40, but he’s still in incredible shape and, oh yeah, he’s 49-0 in his boxing career. Against McGregor, Floyd will do what he always does, dance, avoid taking punishment and pot-shot the Irishman until the fight is so lopsided it becomes tedious.

Given that McGregor was clearly gassed early in both fights against Nate Diaz, how is he going to survive 12 rounds against a guy used to spending 36 minutes in the ring? I’d be shocked if McGregor lasts seven rounds before his corner decides to stop things. It will be a pointless exercise by then.

I’m begging people: do not waste your money on this fight. The promoters are going to demand $100 a pop for this and we all know it’s a joke going in. Don’t buy it. Demand they begin giving us the fights we want, not moronic matchups with predictable ends.

Save your money and watch something else.