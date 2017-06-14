Steve Kerr Says He Plans To Coach Warriors 'For A Long Time'

Steve Kerr’s public battle with health issues related to the back surgery he had two years ago was a huge talking point during the NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors head coach missed 11 playoff games, while Mike brown filled in ably for him. Now, in the aftermath of his second championship in three years, Kerr says he wants to coach the Warriors “for a long time.”

Kerr went on Zach Lowe’s podcast on Wednesday, and while he didn’t address his health directly, he told Lowe he planned on being around for a while. Kerr’s basic premise was that the Warriors have something special and he doesn’t want to miss out on being a part of that.

Here’s what he had to say:

“This kind of stuff happens very rarely in the NBA where you get a group of players this talented who are together in their primes. It’s so rare so I know exactly how lucky I am. “I love it, I love the group, I love coaching them every day, and this is what I want to do for a long time. That’s the plan, so I just got to keep pushing forward.”

Kerr has suffered from migraines and nausea in the aftermath of back surgery he underwent two summers ago. He didn’t indicate whether or not his symptoms have abated, but he did return to the sidelines for the final four games of the NBA Finals. Still, as I’ve pointed out before, Kerr didn’t look great after he came back.

If this is what Kerr wants and he feels like he’s back to being fully healthy, then great, that’s exactly what he should do. But if there’s any doubt about his long-term health he should take a step back and focus on getting better.