Trump Submits Brief, Strong Scouting Report on Deshaun Watson

We know Donald Trump, the president, likes to watch TV, and we know he has … some sort of a relationship with Tom Brady, but if you’re like me you did not take the Queens real estate tycoon turned Commander in Chief to be a college football guy.

And yet, here’s his take on Deshaun Watson, who was among the national champion Clemson football player to visit the White House on Tuesday.

“He’s going to be a great NFL player, he’s going to be fantastic,” Trump said Monday before bringing Watson up to the podium to recognize him. “Offensive MVP, quarterback Deshaun Watson, took some very, very hard hits, but he never rattled. “He’s great under pressure. I’ve seen that, I’ve heard that. He always got right back up. And he fought, and he fought, and he kept winning. Now he’ll bring that toughness together to the Houston Texans.”

The two men also shook hands.

Trump is a Deshaun Watson fan and just endorsed his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/t77PThy6Ng — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) June 12, 2017

These are the conventional Deshaun Watson talking points, which Trump could be aping from virtually any place in the sports media. On the other hand, Trump is a sports fan, and did own a USFL team, so these might be his authentic observations.

We may never know.