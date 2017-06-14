VIDEO: Lonzo Ball Ruthlessly Mocks LaVar Ball in Father's Day Ad

Foot Locker came up with a solid premise for a Father’s Day-themed ad. They got the best and brightest NBA Draft prospects to reflect on the things their dads did for them growing up. De'Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and others shared heartfelt anecdotes. Lonzo Ball took it in a different direction, listing a litany of embarrassingLaVar Ball branding exercises gone wrong.

Like the time Mr. Big Baller berated his son’s high school coach. Or when he went on First Take to trade jabs with Stephen A. Smith. Or the time he let it be know Lonzo is only interested in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s a genuinely funny bit and will go a long way in Lonzo’s quest to be seen as his own man. And while he’s clearly having some fun, it’s obvious there’s a bit of truth in the joke’s groundwork.