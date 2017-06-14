Virginia Guard Kyle Guy Cuts Off Man Bun, Needs to Bring It Back

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy averaged 7.3 points per game and shot 44 percent from three-point range during his freshman season. It was his unique hairstyle, however, that stood out the most. The little guy was really memorable.

Alas, all good things have to come to an end. Guy has made a follicle change and bid farewell to the bun yesterday, thanking it for the memories and leaving open the possibility of bringing it back.

Some brave college basketball player needs to step up and fill the void created by Guy’s new buzzed look. The man bun equilibrium is off right now.