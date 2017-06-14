Roundup: Woman Loses Arm in Shark Attack; Ranking Best NBA Teams Ever & London Fire Tragedy

Alison Brie, actress … massive fire at a London high-rise … cool-looking glassy house on the market for $44 million … Woody Harrelson’s father was a hit man … this has to be a movie: “After finding his doppelganger, Kansas City man is freed from prison” … Uber’s CEO is taking a “leave of absence” … “N.C. woman who lost arm to shark attack ‘thankful to be here’” … tons of Sopranos talk this week, am I the only one who didn’t really watch? … “Russian Cyber Hacks on U.S. Electoral System Far Wider Than Previously Known” … it was brutally hot in California this week … “KFC to send chicken sandwich to edge of space on balloon” … busted shoplifting, she claimed it was for a paper on kleptomania … “Prozac Nation Is Now the United States of Xanax” … so this EMT is probably going to lose their job over this … “Google is God, Facebook is love and Uber is ‘frat rock’” … you can get your jaw broken by fruit …

Reporters ranked the greatest NBA teams of all-time, and some didn’t even put the Warriors in the Top 5. [Mercury News]

Who knew Neymar was such a big poker player? [Poker Listings]

Congrats to one of the big bosses at USA Today, Dave Morgan, whose son, Eli, was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 8th round. [Daily Breeze]

Incredibly sad story about the Brazilian soccer team that was killed when their plane fell from the sky into a mountain. [ESPN]

Matt Harvey’s coming back! And he’s optimistic! How long will this last … a month? [NY Post]

Interviews with Jared Dudley of the Suns, former NBA ref Tim Donaghy, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst. It was a fun show. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of, 30-Minute Podcast]

Put aside your thoughts about Mitch Albom and read this harrowing story. [Free Press]

Great read on how Draymond Green texted Kevin Durant after Game 7 of the 2016 Finals that the Warriors needed help. [SI.com]

If you thought the Eddie Lacy weight incentives in Seattle were interesting, wait until you see these other ones. [ESPN]

Absolutely terrifying – a drunk driver going the wrong way on the highway.