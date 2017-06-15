Conor McGregor Will Not Be Allowed to Do Any MMA Stuff to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor will box Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26th. Somehow, the fact that McGregor will not be allowed to do non-boxing activities during the boxing match is news. In fact, someone asked Dana White about it during a conference call on Wednesday night. Here’s what Dana had to say:

There is no way that will happen. That is absolutely in the contract, number one. Number two this is a boxing match under the rules of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. When you talk about a guy like Floyd Mayweather — the lawsuit if that ever happened … you all know how much Conor likes money. Conor would depart with a whole lot of money if that ever happened.

So there will be no kicking in the boxing match. There will be no wrestling or jiu-jitsu. Floyd will not be allowed to drive one of his expensive cars into the ring and run over Conor. Conor will not be allowed to take off his glove, slap Mayweather in the face and challenge him to a duel. At no point can a body guard be tagged in to the match. The boxers will be allowed to box and everything that isn’t boxing is against the rules. That includes angry spooning.