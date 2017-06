Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was injured in Wednesday’s attack, throws out the first pitch https://t.co/xrko50oEiW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2017

David Bailey, who was one of the Capitol police officers who intervened and helped save the lives of Republican Congressmen during Wednesday’s shooting in Virginia, hobbled out on crutches to throw the first pitch for tonight’s Congress baseball game. Deservedly, he received a resounding ovation.