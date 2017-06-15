Draymond Green Trolls Cavs With "Quickie" T-Shirt At Warriors Parade

Draymond Green is having a lot of fun at the Golden State Warriors victory parade on Thursday. He even threw in some solid trolling of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a shirt that read “Quickie,” a reference to the quick 4-1 win the Dubs pulled off in the NBA Finals and the fact that the Cavs play at Quicken Loans Arena.

Green explained his wardrobe choice in the following video, claiming that he’s “petty” and it’s payback for everything the Cavs did in the wake of Cleveland’s win last year:

LeBron James was quick to respond to Draymond via Instagram:

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Remember, last year during the aftermath of Cleveland’s win, LeBron wore an “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt.

Media got Lebron angry he gunna come out looking like the ultimate warrior tonight #DefendTheLand #nbaplayoffs pic.twitter.com/kyMs4Ki7dN — Kyrie Game 7 (@TDelauter30) May 24, 2017

It appears Green and his teammates have long memories.

UPDATE: Draymond has responded to LeBron’s blast:

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

So it’s safe to say this rivalry is going to stay alive for a while, yeah?