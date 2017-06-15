Draymond Green Trolls Cavs With "Quickie" T-Shirt At Warriors Parade

Draymond Green is having a lot of fun at the Golden State Warriors victory parade on Thursday. He even threw in some solid trolling of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a shirt that read “Quickie,” a reference to the quick 4-1 win the Dubs pulled off in the NBA Finals and the fact that the Cavs play at Quicken Loans Arena.
Green explained his wardrobe choice in the following video, claiming that he’s “petty” and it’s payback for everything the Cavs did in the wake of Cleveland’s win last year:
LeBron James was quick to respond to Draymond via Instagram:
Remember, last year during the aftermath of Cleveland’s win, LeBron wore an “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt.
It appears Green and his teammates have long memories.
UPDATE: Draymond has responded to LeBron’s blast:
So it’s safe to say this rivalry is going to stay alive for a while, yeah?
Comments