Dumb NCAA Vacates Louisville 2013 National Title, So These Tremendous Moments vs Michigan Never Happened!

The 2013 National Championship that Louisville won over Michigan, 82-76 in a classic, never happened. Yup, the NCAA has vacated a bunch of Louisville wins due to a stripper/prostitute situation, so all these awesome highlights from the game must be erased from your memory.

[Aside: Steve Kerr announced this game! Just 13 months later, he was named head coach of the Warriors.]

Spike Albrecht, who nobody had ever heard of, scored 17 points in the first half. Later, he made a move on Kate Upton.

Luke Hancock hitting 4 three-pointers in a row late in the first half

Of all the NBA prospects in this game, this Montrezl Harrell dunk was the signature moment.

This awful foul call on Trey Burke for a clean block on a Peyton Siva dunk did not happen. Whew.

