Erin Andrews Graces the Cover of Health Magazine

Media

Erin Andrews is on the cover of Health Magazine for the July/August edition. As Sports Illustrated details, one of the topics of discussion in the feature story was that Andrews had her embryos frozen a few years back. This decision was fortunate, as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. “It definitely took a serious turn for us,” she said, via SI. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”

Below are some of the photos that she shared from her shoot:

