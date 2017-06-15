Erin Andrews Graces the Cover of Health Magazine

Erin Andrews is on the cover of Health Magazine for the July/August edition. As Sports Illustrated details, one of the topics of discussion in the feature story was that Andrews had her embryos frozen a few years back. This decision was fortunate, as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. “It definitely took a serious turn for us,” she said, via SI. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”

