Erin Andrews Graces the Cover of Health Magazine

Oh heeeeey 🙋 Thank you @healthmagazine #Repost @healthmagazine (@get_repost) ・・・ Erin, oh Erin! Say hello to our July and August #HealthCoverStar @erinandrews! Click the link in our bio to see how she's planning for her wedding, her favorite healthy eats, and how she's gotten stronger after a cervical cancer scare! (📷 by @jameswhitefoto)
Erin Andrews is on the cover of Health Magazine for the July/August edition. As Sports Illustrated details, one of the topics of discussion in the feature story was that Andrews had her embryos frozen a few years back. This decision was fortunate, as she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. “It definitely took a serious turn for us,” she said, via SI. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re going to have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back.”
Below are some of the photos that she shared from her shoot:
Comments