Kurt Angle Vs. Triple H Would Be a Waste of Everyone's Time

There are rumors going around, which originated with subject-to-change discussions from longtime pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, that Kurt Angle and Triple H could be building up for a feud.

Over the last couple weeks, Angle, who returned to WWE in April and became the general manager of Raw, has received some ominous text messages. We don’t exactly know what they’ve said or who they came from, just that he’s been spooked.

Because there aren’t exactly many figures above him on the totem pole who could conceivably scare the Olympic gold medalist, and because Angle’s feuded with Triple H in the past, it wouldn’t be a total shocker if this is where the story is going.

That being said, it would be a complete waste of time for everybody involved. Triple H’s last two feuds, with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, have been devoid of interesting wrinkles. Instead, it’s been the same promos over and over. The young wrestlers went over in the end, but were not actually all that elevated in the eyes of the crowd, both because the build was boring and the result inevitable.

Unlike Triple H, Angle is still fun and not stale, and if he’s going to wrestle it should be a fresh feud with a young performer. There is so much up-and-coming talent on WWE’s roster, that spending some of his final time(s) with Triple H would be squandering more compelling opportunities.