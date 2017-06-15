Loud Guy at U.S. Open: "The McRib is Back"

I’ll put all my cards on the table. This clip wasn’t very funny the first few times I watched it. In fact, as someone who respects the classy game of golf, I may have even found it a bit problematic. But, like a song that gets in your head and won’t leave, a begrudging appreciation grew.

McRib is a funny word and, as Kenny Bania points out, we all enjoy stuff we don’t have to think about in great detail.

So, good work, loud guy at the U.S. Open. If it’s discovered you’re an undercover employee of a certain major fast food chain doing incognito marketing, though, it will never be forgiven.