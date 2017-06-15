More Matt Harvey Drama, Righty Expected To Miss Several Weeks

The Matt Harvey drama continues in Gotham, as the righty has made headlines again, this time for an actual baseball injury. The New York Mets announced they had placed the 28-year-old on the disabled list Thursday, this time with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to miss “several weeks.”

Harvey has been diagnosed with a “stress injury” to his right scapula, which doesn’t sound good.

So far this season, Harvey has a 4-3 record with a 5.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 54 strikeouts against 35 walks in 70.1 innings. He’s also allowed a whopping 16 home runs in 13 starts. It’s been an awful campaign for the formerly-dominant hurler.

This is just the latest setback for Harvey, who was suspended earlier this season after he no-showed for a game. The former ace has suffered a litany of injuries and personal issues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of 2013. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July of last year, in hopes of turning around his rapidly declining career. It didn’t work.

What’s sad is that Harvey is wildly talented, but for some reason he can’t put it together personally or professionally. After coming back from elbow surgery he posted a 13-8 record, a 2.71 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 189.1 innings in 2015. Then he fell off a cliff performance-wise.

At this point it will be shocking if he figures it out as a member of the Mets. The team seems to be getting increasingly fed up with him.