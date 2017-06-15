Rick Pitino's 2013 Championship Tattoo in Jeopardy

The NCAA Committee on Infractions has ruled Rick Pitino failed to monitor the Louisville basketball program in light of the Katrina Powell scandal. The Cardinals coach has been suspended for the first five ACC games of the upcoming season.

The committee also ruled “”basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 [to] July 2014” must be vacated, meaning the 2013 national championship is in jeopardy. It is not immediately clear if that banner will be coming down as a result of the findings.

TFW you get a tattoo of the love of your life and then the NCAA vacates them. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/3SkNGWEj7E — Steve Smith (@SMUsooner) June 15, 2017

Also in jeopardy of being outdated? Pitino’s sweet tattoo celebrating the accomplishment. Although, the obvious move is to keep it unaltered as a show of defiance. There’s also the option of adding a “-2017” under the “2013,” which would be a nice subtle touch. Maybe through some quotation marks around “champions” as well. The man has options.