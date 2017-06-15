Roundup: Lorde's Secret Onion Ring Instagram, Columnist Bitter Over Kevin Durant's Trophy Wife

Katie Holmes … Donald Trump being investigated for obstruction of justice …15-year old lifeguard saves toddler on first day on the job … details from attack on slain NPR journalist … Missouri legislator decapitates live chicken on Facebook … a collection of all the video game trailers from E3 … an interview with Steve Earle … with America’s health care crisis, people are utilizing crowd funding … woman attacked by raccoon during jog, kills it in self-defense … Fox News dropping “fair and balanced” … actually, cultural appropriation is good … Congressional baseball practice shooter “a normal guy” … and there was also a shooting at a California UPS facility … Lorde apparently had a secret Instagram account dedicated to onion rings … men start throwing avocados, break deli clerk’s jaw …

The story behind Kevin Durant’s number choice. [New York Times]

Kevin Durant’s trophy trophy wife from a bitter OKC scribe. [The Oklahoman]

Swarm of bees invade Dolphins camp. [Palm Beach Post]

Little leaguer with Down Syndrome gets save in last game of the year. [MLB]

ESPN has become more left-wing which might be a good business move. [Awful Announcing]

The Chicago Cubs drafted Chris Singleton (click). Root for this kid. [USA TODAY]

A pretty cool Twitter thread about Michael Jordan’s, erm, competitive spirit. [Twitter]

Paulina Gretzky had a scheduled C-section yesterday as she gave birth to her’s and Dustin Johnson’s second child. DJ was there for the birth then headed to Erin Hill for the US Open. [TMZ]

DeShone Kizer is getting reps with the Browns first teamers. [Cleveland]

Michigan’s trip to Rome cost $750,000. [Detroit News]

The top 5 plays of the day from MLB. Consider this Yardwork.

A parody of the SI football phone.

I love @dustincolquitt2 from the @Chiefs … but I love him even more after this impromptu performance at the @BMAFoundationKC @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/QIP6IuJXAT — Christa Dubill (@christadubill) June 11, 2017

So you didn’t think Dustin Colquitt could dance?

Kyrie Irving should have his own renovation show. Here he is re-doing the house he grew up in for his father.

