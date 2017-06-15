VIDEOS: Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open

There are multiple eyewitness report of a blimp crashing to the ground and catching fire at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel confirms.

The blimp crash was far from the course but the smoke that rose above the trees afterwards was terrifying. — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) June 15, 2017

BREAKING: the blimp shooting aerials at the #USOpen caught fire and crashed. Workers parachuting out per this video https://t.co/SXWVD9itnM — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 15, 2017

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Blimp just popped & crashed at the US open, holy shit pic.twitter.com/dlRymV2fTr — Marty Bacardi (@SamwellSchmeet) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

It’s unclear which blimp it was or how many people, if any, were aboard.