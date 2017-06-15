Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEOS: Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open

There are multiple eyewitness report of a blimp crashing to the ground and catching fire at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel confirms.

It’s unclear which blimp it was or how many people, if any, were aboard.

