WATCH: Draymond Green Takes Shot At LeBron James: 'You Started The Super Team, Bro!'

Draymond Green has been trolling the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James all day during the Golden State Warriors’ victory parade. Now he’s dialed things up a notch, taking aim squarely at LeBron during his speech to the team’s fans.

Green scoffed at LeBron’s statement that he had never been on a super team by claiming that James had actually created super teams. Check it out, but the language is NSFW:

I mean, it’s tough to argue with that. LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh created the NBA’s first true, manufactured super team with the Miami Heat. Then he did it again in Cleveland with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

So yeah, this is a fair critique.