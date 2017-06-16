Allison Stokke Is Supporting Boyfriend Rickie Fowler At U.S. Open

Allison Stokke was on hand for the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Thursday, accompanying boyfriend Rickie Fowler around the course. Fowler had quite the day, turning in a bogey-free round of 65, and taking a one-shot lead at -7.

But let’s be real, all eyes were on Stokke, as she followed him along:

Shoutout to Fox for giving the people what they need… Fowler and Stokke holding hands pic.twitter.com/maEZNSO1i0 — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) June 15, 2017

That, right there, is Fowler’s best work of the day.

Stokke, a 28-year-old pole vaulter and fitness model who went to Cal became famous in 2007 when a photo of her at a high school track meet made the rounds on the Internet.

Stokke has never had a high-profile relationship until she stepped out with Fowler. Since going public, the pair has not been shy about the relationship.

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on May 27, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Oddly enough the @columbus_zoo declined our request to take them home 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Amazing to visit a place that has had such a huge impact on numerous kids and families around the world. Thank you @stjude for what you do! A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Good for them, no reason to hide the relationship.

Flip the page to see what Stokke has been up to recently via her Instagram page.