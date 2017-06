Chris van Heerden is no FLoyd Mayweather, but he is a guy with a 25-2-1 record who has won a few belts in his career. So there would be no shame in getting worked by van Heerden as McGregor apparently did. The South African boxer sparred with McGregor 13 months ago. Here’s some video.

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017

TMZ caught up with van Heerden, who explained that he was out of shape and had just returned from holiday and still worked McGregor. I’m sure he’s improved a lot since then.