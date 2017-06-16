Golden State Warriors Fan Eats Hot Dog During Parade

The Golden State Warriors held their victory parade on Wednesday. During the parade, one of their fans ate a hot dog while wearing a championship hat. Getty’s Thearon W. Henderson documented the moment. The fan is the Warriors. The hot dog is the rest of the NBA. This is the new reality.
