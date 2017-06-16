Is this the Most Painful Groin Injury in Sports History?

We’ve seen plenty of horrific injuries in MMA, but this one might be the most brutal. Just 7 seconds into a fight between Hyun Man Myung and Aorigele (Aori Gele on Sherdog) in Seoul last weekend, a kick was landed that left Aorigele in tears and ended the fight.

Doctors rushed to his aid and looked under blankets to inspect the damage. Meanwhile, replays of the kick were shown in the arena which caused the crowd to let out audible gasps. America’s Funniest Home Videos taught us to believe that testicular trauma is something to be laughed at, but this man’s tears say otherwise.

There is no update on Aorigele’s condition that I can find, but hopefully he’s OK.