Lonzo Ball Tumbling Down Lonzo Ball's Own Draft Board?

Lonzo Ball wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. That is more important than trying to convince people he’s the best player in the draft. A month ago the Ball family was leaking that Lonzo would only workout for the Lakers. That didn’t go so well. He had to do another workout to show off his “work ethic and training methods.” Now Lonzo is considering working out for other teams in the lottery if the Lakers don’t make him a special promise. Which they may have already made to Josh Jackson.

Not that it will matter if Jackson goes #1 as Chad Ford reported he might. Then the Lakers would have the choice of trading down or taking Markelle Fultz.

This must be a real “life comes at you fast” moment for the Ball family. No matter what Lonzo accomplishes in the NBA, it’s always going to seem like a disappointment to the public because of a few months of his father’s ridiculous comments.

If the #3 or #4 pick in this draft is worth a billion dollars in the sneaker industry, imagine what one of the top picks must be worth to a shoe company that has existed for longer than 2 weeks.