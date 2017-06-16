Roundup: Two Outrageous Raccoon Stories; Where Does Chocolate Milk Come From?

USA Today Sports

Kaitlyn Bristowe, a one-time Bachelorette … Donald Trump is thinking a lot about this investigation … Ex-North Korean detainee Otto Warmbier has extensive brain damageRick Pitino gets five-game suspension, that’s it? …. Al Jazeera facing an uncertain future … Steve King is quite a characterCNN suing Justice Department over Comey memos … Woman attacked by raccoon, inspiring incredible lede … Robert Mueller is assembling an investigatory dream team … Jerry West headed back to Los AngelesSign me up for a $150 a night luxury hotel … Dallas Cowboys CEO selling his nice house … Hearing for Michigan State football players pushed back to September … Reasonable price for a parking spaceMS-13 roundups in New YorkSucker for a good solar eclipseVery weird Dumb & Dumber To plot line … Imagine being a person unaware where chocolate milk comes from … Turkish president criticizes arrests of his securityRussians’ widespread assassinations went unchecked on UK soil … Stop giving Katy Perry awards then … One final Bat Signal … Big, if true for the MMA worldCongressional Baseball Game begins with unity in prayer … Explosion at Chinese kindergarten … The curious case of the missing US Navy sailor … Arctic climate change study canceled due to global warming

My two cents: this year’s Golden State Warriors would have beaten any team in history in a seven-game series. Not sure if that means they are the best ever. [Sporting News]

Yoko Ono soon getting writing credit on Imagine. [ABC]

The Cubs are selling ivy leaves for $200 and if you buy it you’re a sucker. [Yahoo]

The legend of Barry Larry Terry and his magical racoon. [WHNT]

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer knows how to get the party started. [WSJ]

Keon Broxton with no regard for human life.

No. Not this thing. Anything but this thing.

Antelope takes down giraffe.

