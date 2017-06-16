Tony Reali Explains How Around the Horn Ran a Fake Woj Tweet

On Thursday’s edition of Around the Horn, the panel discussed the rumors, which originated on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast, that LeBron could be headed to Los Angeles in 2018. The program also picked up this tweet from a fake Woj account, and put it on the screen.

After the gaffe was picked up by Deadspin and Awful Announcing, host Tony Reali explained what went wrong:

This was 1000% on me. None of crew referred to tweet, but rather sourced w/real Woj podcast scoop (which was not far off) & their own info. — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) June 16, 2017

We had the podcast quotes all sourced in our show google doc, then I went to Twitter, searched Lebron LA & that's where the fweet came up. — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) June 16, 2017

To recap: The tweet was fake, but it’s not as if the show discussed a story where there was no underlying merit.

I will never understand who goes through the process of making these fake Woj/Schefter/Rapoport accounts, and what their endgame is.