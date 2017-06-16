Tony Reali Explains How Around the Horn Ran a Fake Woj Tweet

On Thursday’s edition of Around the Horn, the panel discussed the rumors, which originated on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast, that LeBron could be headed to Los Angeles in 2018. The program also picked up this tweet from a fake Woj account, and put it on the screen.
After the gaffe was picked up by Deadspin and Awful Announcing, host Tony Reali explained what went wrong:
To recap: The tweet was fake, but it’s not as if the show discussed a story where there was no underlying merit.
I will never understand who goes through the process of making these fake Woj/Schefter/Rapoport accounts, and what their endgame is.
