Golf USA Today Sports

Updated U.S. Open Odds: Number 1, 2, and 3 in the World are Out

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Updated U.S. Open Odds: Number 1, 2, and 3 in the World are Out

Golf

Updated U.S. Open Odds: Number 1, 2, and 3 in the World are Out

The first two rounds of the U.S. Open are in the books and there were some surprising missed cuts ahead of the weekend. Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm, among others, are out.

The leaders are currently Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brooks Koepka who are tied at seven-under. They’re followed by Jamie Lovemark, Rickie Fowler, and J.B. Holmes at six-under and Players Champion Si Woo Kim at five under.

Other than Fowler, the closest big name to the top right now is Hideki Matsuyama at five under. Sergio Garcia is at three under and Jordan Spieth is at even.

Here are the updated odds heading into the weekend via BigOnSports.com.

Odds via BigOnSports.com
Rickie Fowler +500
Paul Casey +550
Brooks Koepka +625
Hideki Matsuyama +750
J.B. Holmes +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1350
Brian Harman +1500
Brandt Snedeker +1750
Jamie Lovemark +2000
Si Woo Kim +2100
Sergio Garcia +2200
Martin Kaymer +3200
Marc Leishman +3500
Charley Hoffman +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Justin Thomas +4500
Bill Haas +5000

 

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home