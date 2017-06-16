Updated U.S. Open Odds: Number 1, 2, and 3 in the World are Out

The first two rounds of the U.S. Open are in the books and there were some surprising missed cuts ahead of the weekend. Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm, among others, are out.

The leaders are currently Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brooks Koepka who are tied at seven-under. They’re followed by Jamie Lovemark, Rickie Fowler, and J.B. Holmes at six-under and Players Champion Si Woo Kim at five under.

Other than Fowler, the closest big name to the top right now is Hideki Matsuyama at five under. Sergio Garcia is at three under and Jordan Spieth is at even.

Here are the updated odds heading into the weekend via BigOnSports.com.