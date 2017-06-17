Are You Kidding Me, Jose Iglesias?

Jose Iglesias, how do you do it? pic.twitter.com/CysS5QABem — Michigan Sports Guy (@SportingNewsMI) June 17, 2017

Jose Iglesias struggles hitting the baseball over 275 feet but more than makes up for it with his magical defense. He can always be counted on to make the seemingly impossible play with a little touch of flair. Friday night that included roaming 88 feet out into left-center to make a basket catch on a Steven Souza Jr. popup. Pure brilliance.