Joel Embiid Now Actively Recruiting Markelle Fultz to Philadelphia

Bubbling, flammable speculation that the Philadelphia 76ers will trade for Boston’s No. 1 overall pick and use it on Markelle Fultz was scheduled to spill out of control this afternoon as the former Washington star arrives for a workout. Sixers big man Joel Embiid just lit a match and tossed it on the intrigue by posing with Dario Saric next to a customized Fultz locker.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Embiid apparently trusts the process enough to let the world know his desired outcome of today’s workout. Is it just wishful thinking or does he have the inside scoop that this is more of a formality than a feeling-out meet and greet?

Fultz’s workout is slated to begin at 6 p.m., so this bombshell could be exploding in a few short hours.