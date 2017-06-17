Rory McIlroy Roasted Steve Elkington on Twitter

Rory McIlroy had a horrible first and second round at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. McIlroy finished at five-over par and the cut was made at one-over. This caused Steve Elkington, who won the 1995 PGA Championship, to make the following comment on Twitter.

Rory is so bored playiing golf…without Tiger the threshold is prolly 4 majors with 100mill in bank — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

Which drew the following quite fiery response from Rory McIlroy.

More like 200mil… not bad for a “bored” 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

So yeah, McIlroy has made more than Elkington stated and has a lot more achievements than Elkington has made over his career and he’s still only 28 years old.

Of course, Elkington couldn’t let it go and tweeted the following.

New you were a money guy

Jack won 18 and never mentioned his total cash..

It was 5 mill https://t.co/4vTFyUpY7p — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) June 17, 2017

But again, McIlroy came back with fire.

That’s why jack designed 100’s of golf courses… and it’s knew… mustn’t have taught grammar in the 50’s…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Elkington got roasted by the far more accomplished McIlroy.