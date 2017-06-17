Rory McIlroy Roasted Steve Elkington on Twitter

Golf USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy had a horrible first and second round at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. McIlroy finished at five-over par and the cut was made at one-over. This caused Steve Elkington, who won the 1995 PGA Championship, to make the following comment on Twitter.

Which drew the following quite fiery response from Rory McIlroy.

So yeah, McIlroy has made more than Elkington stated and has a lot more achievements than Elkington has made over his career and he’s still only 28 years old.

Of course, Elkington couldn’t let it go and tweeted the following.

But again, McIlroy came back with fire.

Elkington got roasted by the far more accomplished McIlroy.

