USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow Swung and Missed and His Bat Flew Into the Stands

Tim Tebow Swung and Missed and His Bat Flew Into the Stands

Baseball

Tim Tebow Swung and Missed and His Bat Flew Into the Stands

Tim Tebow swung and badly missed at a pitch Saturday night, and then lost control of his bat. It doesn’t appear as if anyone was injured.

On the next pitch, he swung out.

, Baseball

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home