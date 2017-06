🚨 INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fhq8aeINjc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 17, 2017

Orlando Arcia, a rookie infielder on the Brewers, showed off his wheels on an inside the park home run against the Padres on Saturday. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one of these where the ball is still in the outfield when the batter crosses home plate?