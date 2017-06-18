Brooks Koepka Celebrates U.S. Open Win With Girlfriend Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka wins the U.S. Open and he apparently has a new girlfriend as well. His ex got a shoutout tho. pic.twitter.com/SE4SaMuXva — The Refresher (@_TheRefresher_) June 19, 2017

Brooks Koepka shot a 67 today to finish the U.S. Open at -16. After he made the putt to consummate the championship, the cameras cut to him sharing a moment of celebration with his girlfriend Jena Sims. At first, Joe Buck misidentified Sims as Becky Edwards, the professional soccer player who is actually Koepka’s ex-girlfriend. He was quickly corrected.

Flip the page for some more photos of Sims: