Brooks Koepka Celebrates U.S. Open Win With Girlfriend Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka shot a 67 today to finish the U.S. Open at -16. After he made the putt to consummate the championship, the cameras cut to him sharing a moment of celebration with his girlfriend Jena Sims. At first, Joe Buck misidentified Sims as Becky Edwards, the professional soccer player who is actually Koepka’s ex-girlfriend. He was quickly corrected.

