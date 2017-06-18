Brooks Koepka Wins 2017 U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka turned it on during the final two rounds of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. This is 27-year-old Koepka’s first major championship win.

Koepka shot 67 on Thursday, 70 on Friday, 68 on Saturday, and after making three birdies on the front nine, he followed that with birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes and finished with a Major-clinching 67.

In his final round, Koepka hit 85% of his fairways and led the field hitting 94% of greens in regulation.

At 16-under par, Koepka tied Rory McIlroy’s lowest U.S. Open score set in 2012.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard.

Last seven major winners are first timers.