Celtics Trade No. 1 Pick to Sixers, Who Will Probably Take Markelle Fultz

As expected, the Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, clearing the way for the Sixers to delight Joel Embiid by drafting Markelle Fultz.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Boston received the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, plus a 2018 first round pick that, for now, belongs to the Lakers, who acquired it in a 2015 trade with Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Phoenix.

From David Aldridge:

Boston will thus have at least two potential lottery picks in 2018—the Celtics already have Brooklyn’s unprotected first-round pick next year—along with 2019 first-rounders from the Clippers and Memphis. That haul will give the Celtics an opportunity to package all those firsts and make a run at an established star player to go with their current core group, featuring All-Stars Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, and second-year forward Jaylen Brown.

Consider the Process trusted.