Look at the joy, the spirit, the enthusiasm. Lebron James is like a big ol’ kid out there.

lebron destroying children at a birthday party brings joy to my heart pic.twitter.com/PbFV5CamDo — nick (@nick_pants) June 18, 2017

This all happened at Bryce James’ 10th birthday party, and it’s the closest thing any of us will ever see to an actual super hero showing up to a birthday party.

Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!! Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You're 1 of a kind kid and I'm extremely proud to be your Father! Love you! #BryceMaximus #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

May we all be more like Lebron James.