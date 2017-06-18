NBA USA Today Sports

Lebron James Is Like A Big Ol' Kid Out There

Look at the joy, the spirit, the enthusiasm. Lebron James is like a big ol’ kid out there.

This all happened at Bryce James’ 10th birthday party, and it’s the closest thing any of us will ever see to an actual super hero showing up to a birthday party.

May we all be more like Lebron James.

