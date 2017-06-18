Tim Tebow Put Butts in the Seats, Then Spent the Weekend Being the Butt of the Joke

Tim Tebow went 2-for-12 this weekend and threw his bat into the stands, but it was still a rousing success. Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies visited the Charleston RiverDogs and the home team drew their three largest crowds of the season. 6,557 people watched Tebow go 0-for-4 on Father’s Day in 91 degree heat. Despite being so good for business, the RiverDogs organization really seemed to give it to Tebow pretty relentlessly.

The Charleston mascot wore eye black and Tebow’d. Then they made a video about how much fun they had this weekend. According to a Reddit user, Charleston put the famous picture of Tebow crying behind all his teammates’ headshots. It’s unclear if they were all also announced over the PA system as “NOT TIM TEBOW.”