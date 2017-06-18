Golf USA Today Sports

U.S. Open Odds Change as Justin Thomas Charges Up the Leaderboard





Justin Thomas turned in the lowest round in U.S. Open history on Saturday with a historic 63. This dramatically increased his odds of winning the tournament which went from +4500 to +350.

Needless to say, Sunday will be interesting for sure!

Odds via BigOnSports.com
Justin Thomas +350
Rickie Fowler +350
Brooks Koepka +400
Brian Harman +550
Tommy Fleetwood +750
Si Woo Kim +1500
Patrick Reed +2200
Charley Hoffman +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Brand Snedeker +6500
Bill Haas +8000
Brendan Steele +8000
Bernd Wiesberger +12500
J.B. Holmes +15000
Xander Schauffele +15000
Paul Casey +25000
Sergio Garcia +25000
Louis Oosthuizen +30000
Jamie Lovemark +50000
Marc Leishman +50000

 

