U.S. Open Odds Change as Justin Thomas Charges Up the Leaderboard
(Getty)
By: Michael Shamburger | 2 hours ago
Justin Thomas turned in the lowest round in U.S. Open history on Saturday with a historic 63. This dramatically increased his odds of winning the tournament which went from +4500 to +350.
Needless to say, Sunday will be interesting for sure!
|Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Justin Thomas
|+350
|Rickie Fowler
|+350
|Brooks Koepka
|+400
|Brian Harman
|+550
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+750
|Si Woo Kim
|+1500
|Patrick Reed
|+2200
|Charley Hoffman
|+4000
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6000
|Brand Snedeker
|+6500
|Bill Haas
|+8000
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+12500
|J.B. Holmes
|+15000
|Xander Schauffele
|+15000
|Paul Casey
|+25000
|Sergio Garcia
|+25000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+30000
|Jamie Lovemark
|+50000
|Marc Leishman
|+50000
