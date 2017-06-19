Chauncey Billups Cavs Candidacy Feels Like Latest Round of Daniel Gilbert Vs. LeBron

The latest developments with the Cleveland Cavaliers could easily be interpreted as a new round of Daniel Gilbert vs. LeBron James. LeBron repeatedly campaigned for David Griffin to keep his job; Griffin is now out. According to Ryen Russillo, LeBron’s camp was caught by surprise by the news. Why should he not have been? Per David Aldridge, Griffin was making Jimmy Butler trade calls until an hour before it was announced he was out.

One other potentially interesting wrinkle is how LeBron would get along with Chauncey Billups, who Woj is reporting that the Cavs are “targeting” to lead their front office.

Tea leaves have already started to emerge that LeBron is headed elsewhere after next season. Could this be a preemptive strike from Gilbert for life after the King?

This past May, Billups reacted to a play where LeBron disrespectfully spun the ball in front of Serge Ibaka, by saying this (Via SBN; H/T Sean Deveney):

“If LeBron James had spun the ball two times in front of me the other day and shot that shot in front of me the other day, that would have been a flagrant-one. I love Bron! That would have been a flagrant-one. I would have slammed him right out of bounds.”

In March of 2016, before the Cavs would wind up winning the title, LeBron was in the midst of a lot of social media drama in Cleveland. He unfollowed the Cavs’ organization. He subtweeted Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving all the time. A story came out that he’d love to team up with Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade.

After first noting that LeBron was “likable” and “sharp,” Billups said the following: “The things he’s doing right now, to me, are very unprofessional. A little bit immature. It’s not the way that you lead. He’s the face of the league and the franchise, and it’s giving the public and us the opportunity to take his greatness for granted.”

Even as Billups’ criticism of LeBron was both tempered and reasonable, it could be fun to watch this all play out.