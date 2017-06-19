Cleveland Cavaliers Part Ways With General Manager David Griffin

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to part ways with general manager David Griffin. Yes, after three-straight trips to the NBA Finals and the franchise’s first championship in 2016, Griffin is out of a job.

The Cavs and general manager David Griffin will part ways according to sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 19, 2017

Griffin and the Cavs hadn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension and didn’t seem to be on the same page concerning a path forward for the franchise.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, just like that, just issued a statement that he and GM David Griffin have mutually agreed NOT to extend his contract — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs — "Just couldn't agree on future," source says – Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

This is massive news as one of the NBA’s biggest weeks is just getting under way.

Griffin took over as the team’s permanent general manager in 2014, and promptly selected Andrew Wiggins with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He helped orchestrate the return of LeBron James to Cleveland and acquired Kevin Love in exchange for Wiggins and former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett.

The Cavs have thrived since, winning the Eastern Conference three times and battling the Golden State Warriors for NBA supremacy in each of the last three NBA Finals matchups. The Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA Finals, which makes this move all the more shocking.

Griffin should be highly sought-after by other teams. He is clearly a competent executive who did really solid work with the Cavs.