David Griffin Was Trying to Maneuver a Jimmy Butler Trade Until the Final Hour

Even though we’ve known for awhile that departing Cavs GM David Griffin’s contract was expiring at the end of the month, and that there was therefore a chance he would not return, the news today that he’s leaving the organization felt abrupt. Weren’t the Cavs tied to Jimmy Butler trade talks today? Who was driving those?

According to David Aldridge, that was Griffin, and he was doing it until very shortly before the announcement:

Griffin was elbow deep today, as late as an hour ago, working to put together a monster deal to get Jimmy Butler from Chicago. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017

Meanwhile some more information has come out since the initial announcement:

Cavs front office had difficulty in trade talks this week, constantly needing to address Griffin's future with rival executives. Tough spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Several executives under Griffin turned down bigger money/bigger roles elsewhere over summer out of sheer loyalty to him. https://t.co/Ad41i5rQob — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Per source familiar w/ breakdown, Griffin removed himself from consideration when it became clear his vision for CLE didn't match Gilbert's — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

Given that LeBron has said on several occasions that he wanted Griffin back, it should be fun to watch how this all plays out in Cleveland.