David Griffin Was Trying to Maneuver a Jimmy Butler Trade Until the Final Hour

Even though we’ve known for awhile that departing Cavs GM David Griffin’s contract was expiring at the end of the month, and that there was therefore a chance he would not return, the news today that he’s leaving the organization felt abrupt. Weren’t the Cavs tied to Jimmy Butler trade talks today? Who was driving those?
According to David Aldridge, that was Griffin, and he was doing it until very shortly before the announcement:
Meanwhile some more information has come out since the initial announcement:
Given that LeBron has said on several occasions that he wanted Griffin back, it should be fun to watch how this all plays out in Cleveland.
Comments