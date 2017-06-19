J-Rod Out and About in Paris

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were spotted out about in Paris over the weekend. People, TMZ, and Page Six have various photos of the couple, which can be clicked through via the tweets at the bottom of this post.

Some of the relevant tidbits from the stories:

They were spotted eating ice cream.

They went to see the Mona Lisa at the famous Louvre museum

They rode a tour bus

People had the following notes:

“They were close to each other. No sign of any strain between them,” the observer says, likely referring to recent cheating rumors that insiders squashed earlier this month. “They were laughing and walking hand-in-hand.” […] “Jennifer knows what’s going on. Alex has been very honest,” the source said. “She doesn’t believe he has gone behind her back since they started dating. They both have a past. Jennifer is focused on now and her future with Alex. She isn’t going to let someone from Alex’s past ruin what she has with him.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Tour Paris Together https://t.co/7m5UfcRfqX — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 18, 2017