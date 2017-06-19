Roundup: Hard Liquor Consumption Soars; the Lakers Should Trade for Paul George & Amazing Catamaran Rescue

Zendaya, an actress/singer … stunning story, to me at least, about how rural America still uses dial up internet … “Shopper Allegedly Finds Bullet Inside Grocery Store Avocado” … surely at least a dozen people care about a cast change on Quantico … “Erotica author, publisher accused of stealing more than $125,000 in royalties” … Walmart bought Bonobos, which makes great shirts … “Workers pilfered $300,000 worth of avocados” … there’s speculation on when Margot Robbie will get pregnant … what’s with the ‘swarm’ of earthquakes at Yellowstone? … is it safe to say Demi Rose Mawby is the new Kim Kardashian? … tough start for Megyn Kelly on NBC … hard liquor overtook wine and beer consumption in 2016 …

The podcast you need to start your week: Columnist rips Kevin Durant, then hangs up on me; Jay Bilas drops knowledge on the NBA draft; an interview with the sparring partner of Conor McGregor. Also, why LeBron to the Lakers will happen in 2018. [3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30 Minute Podcast]

Dick Vitale, always doing good things for people. [APP.com]

Former Spartans QB Drew Stanton did a nice thing back in Lansing, Michigan. [Lansing State Journal]

The Saints spent an offseason rebuilding the offensive line, and now two of them are hurt and may not be ready to start the year. [NOLA.com]

Safe to assume Rex Ryan will be dialing back his free-time buffoonery now that he’s at ESPN. [NYDN]

Even a week later, you know if LeBron reads this and watches the videos, he’s going to be irate with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. [Cleaning the Glass]

Smart of NBA players to dip a toe into broadcasting, and potentially set themselves up for a job after the league. [Washington Post]

Quiet NFL trade you might have missed: Former #2 pick Greg Robinson of the Rams was traded to the Lions … for a 6th round pick. [LA Daily News]

Sorry, not buying the Jerry West-means-LeBron-to-the-Clippers stuff. Want to get creative? Russell Westbrook returns to LA with the Clippers. [Forbes]

Whatever your thoughts are on Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon, this is cool.

Awesome video of a guy with a jet pack in San Diego.