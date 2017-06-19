LeBron Subtweets Dan Gilbert, Let the Games Begin

The exit of David Griffin from the Cavs organization came within an hour of former GM being embroiled in trade talks to try to bring Jimmy Butler to Cleveland. We learned shortly thereafter from Brian Windhorst that LeBron was not consulted by Cavs owner Daniel Gilbert before the decision was made, and from Howard Beck that LeBron was “disappointed” by the departure.

And now we hear from the King himself:

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Make no mistake about it: These words were chosen carefully, and the “no one” in that tweet is code for Gilbert. LeBron publicly lobbied for Griffin to keep his job, and the decision on Gilbert’s part not only not to give Griffin a new deal, but also to take swift action will surely be remembered this time next year when LeBron can opt out of his deal.