Nolan Arenado Completes Cycle with Walk-Off Homer, Gets Bloodied in Celebration


Stepping into the batter’s box down one in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado needed a home run to complete his cycle. And he got it because sports are nothing if not dramatic.

Arenado’s Rockies teammates were so moved by his accomplishment that they mobbed him at home plate. The end result? The team’s best player was left with a busted-up face.

Charlie Blackmon’s helmet caught the star third baseman just right, allowing for some compelling postgame photographs. A skeptic could say this was done on purpose because scars are in right now.

Arenado’s cycle lifted the Rockies, now atop the National League West, to their fifth straight win. At 46-26 they sport the second-best record in baseball. Definitely worth celebrating.

