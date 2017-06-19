The Cavs Are Reportedly Working To Land Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is the hot name on the NBA’s trade rumor mill right now and has even surpassed Paul George for that title. In the latest batch of rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring several multi-team deals that would help them acquire the Chicago Bulls’ All-Star.

The Cavaliers, per league sources, have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

The Cavs obviously have to rope in at least one more team to provide the assets Chicago would surely demand but, sources say, are trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

It’s obvious why Butler is so attractive to the Cavs. He’s a true two-way player, a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team and a three-time All-Star. At 27 he’s still in the middle of his prime and is capable of guarding multiple positions on the defensive end. The Marquette product was also third in the NBA in win-shares in 2016-17.

The assumption is that any deal for Butler would include Cleveland shipping Kevin Love away. While that would be a loss, Butler, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving would form one of the best perimeter trios in league history. That is a group certainly capable of taking on the Golden State Warriors, as long as they could find solid pieces at other spots.