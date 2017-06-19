VIDEO: Cubs Prospect Eloy Jimenez Pulls a Roy Hobbs During Minor League Home Run Derby

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

Eloy Jimenez, the top-ranked outfield prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ rich minor league system, took part in the Carolina League Home Run Derby tonight in advance of the All-Star Game. It’s unclear if the 20-year-old is a big fan of 1984’s The Natural, but he paid homage to the classic by knocking out a bulb in a light tower in left-center with a tape-measure blast.

No one ever needs an excuse to relive one of the best scenes in sports movie history. At the same time, it’s nice see one re-created in the tangible world. Been known to give even the coldest-hearted man a chill.