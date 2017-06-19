Woj: Lakers Taking Major Risk Letting Boston or Cleveland Rent Paul George

To the delusional segment of the Lakers fanbase that thinks just because Paul George said wants to play for the Lakers, you don’t need to trade anything for him, I offer you this:

How Paul George and LeBron can wind up with the Lakers according @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/zNseKTJplS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 19, 2017

Not good enough? Fine. Here’s the NBA oracle, Adrian Wojnarowski, on his podcast on the risk LA is running if it doesn’t make an offer to George in the coming days:

Here’s the risk for the Lakers: Let’s say Boston does a deal for Paul George … whatever happens, maybe they beat Cleveland get to the finals and lose in five games to the Warriors or get to a Game 7 against Cleveland in the East … Paul George is going to love playing in Boston, most players do. He’ll probably love playing for Brad Stevens. Star players get treated in a special way in Boston. All of a sudden the Lakers may go, ‘what if we can’t get him? What if all of a sudden his mindset changes?’ That’s the risk the Lakers are running by just … it’s one thing for Paul George right now to believe he’s going to the Lakers. But the season and ending up somewhere else – and i think there’s only a couple places that could happen – could change that. And I think, to me, it forces the Lakers to get involved in this in the next couple days and make a representative offer of some kind.

The entire podcast is incredible, and Woj eventually gets to the point that LA can afford another max contract besides Paul George if they make the right moves now.

Come on, Magic. Just do it. Call up the Pacers and say: D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Mozgov/Deng and the 28th pick, let’s get it done. We unload a bad contract; you get two good young players under 25. Let’s do it. You get another 1st round pick, and you don’t have to totally bottom out during your rebuild. Everyone wins.